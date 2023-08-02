Course Spotlight: Will a hot putter be enough to separate Denny McCarthy from the pack at Sedgefield?

Par 4 scoring is a great aggregation analytic for Wyndham week. It succinctly shows who can really score at Sedgefield, with par 4s accounting for nearly 50% of the holes played. Combined with an ability to convert birdie chances (BoB%), we get an even better idea of who to watch this week. J.T. Poston (+2800) won the Wyndham Championship in 2019 without dropping a shot all week. Poston has been delivering top 10s lately with a hot putter. He is also ranked fourth in SG: Par-4 and 25th in BoB% for this field. When Poston won in 2019, he missed five of eight cuts coming in. Considering his recent play, he must be on the short list to win.