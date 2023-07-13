Draws & Fades: Forget Rory and Scheffler

I have to admit, I really like Detry from here, but unfortunately, he is on the likely tougher side of the draw tomorrow. Even so, Belgium’s former World Cup winner is used to European style conditions and could come through better than others. He’s just three shots off the lead and still decent odds compared to other contenders and he finished T10 a year ago on the same track. He struggled off the tee on Thursday, but this is an anomaly compared to his season efforts so hopefully there is some improvement going forward as he was second in the field on approach and a more than respectable 12th in SG: Putting. One more nugget for you… he was second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last fall… in the wind.