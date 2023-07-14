Draws & Fades: Back the Irish as weather gets set to pick up at Scottish Open

Two strokes separate the two Irishmen with Lowry being at 5 under through 36 holes but yet the price is the same. Yes, I believe the value is much better on Harrington but again, I go back to the weather and the volatility I expect it will inject into this weekend’s equation. The way Lowry has played so far this week, has been a polar opposite of how he’s played this season. Nearly everything is going sideways and he’s putting brilliantly. He’s always had a fantastic short game. He may be the best wind player in the world. I don’t expect what he is doing on and around the greens to go away and I would imagine his ball striking will improve. If that is the case and the weather wreaks havoc on the majority of the others in contention, Lowry could rise to the top in a hurry. Over the last 36 rounds, coming into this event, Lowry was 26th in the field for SG: Off-the-Tee and 11th in SG: Approach. As a former Open champion himself, he ought to feel right at home in these conditions and see his tee to green game improve. And back we go to the Honda Classic connection, where quite a few Open champions have also flourished – Lowry hasn’t ever missed a cut at PGA National in six trips and has finished fifth and runner-up in his last two.