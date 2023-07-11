Linked for a fortnight: Genesis Scottish Open kicks off big two-week stretch

In my preamble above I spoke of links style specialists and Scott is certainly one of these. There is legitimate argument to say Scott should’ve claimed as many as three or more Claret Jugs in his lifetime. He notched up four straight top 10s between 2012-2015 and had his hand on each championship. Scott loves the challenge of links golf and furthermore he is in form this season so getting him at +5000 feels like a nice bonus despite the quality of field this week.