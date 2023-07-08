Cameron Young’s time at the top could be shortlived

Let's first point out that this number is probably a little short and of course, it is not always the best wagering practice to take bad numbers. I'd like to see closer to +850 here. However, I believe the oddsmakers understand that this is one of the classier players at the top of the leaderboard - and a player who has had quite a bit of success in this situation this season - and at this particular tournament. Schenk has two prior top 6 finishes at the John Deere. He has two runner-up finishes this season; one was a playoff loss at the Charles Schwab Classic. He is also coming off of a recent seventh place finish at the Memorial and a seventh last week in Detroit. That is the kind of scar tissue and experience I was referring to earlier. Everything has been solid in his game so far through two rounds and I don’t see any red flags. I think he’s going to be right there in the end again this week and may finally kick the door down – for what, yes, would be his first TOUR win.