Expect Cameron Young and Adam Schenk to surge at John Deere Classic

With birdies in bunches needed over the next three days, at this point in the tournament, you still have to have half an eye on the deadly putters. McCarthy has given up a huge head start of six shots, but at 39th in SG: Putting Thursday, he has room to improve closer to his season efforts of ranking fourth. Todd ranks 33rd on the season, and 14th on Thursday while Power ranks 24th on the year but was only 79th in the opening round.