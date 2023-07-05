FRL: Four players who could light some first round fireworks at TPC Deere Run

For two weeks in a row now on the PGA TOUR, we have seen what great players can do when presented with a rain-soaked, soft golf course. Denny McCarthy opened with a 60 at the Travelers Championship and Keegan Bradley won it with a score of 23-under par. Last week, Peter Kuest and Taylor Moore opened with rounds of 64. Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, and Collin Morikawa all finished at 24-under par before Fowler prevailed in a playoff. This week at the John Deere Classic, rain and even hail is supposed to fall on Wednesday, leading into Thursday's opening round. Thursday is then expected to be sunny and calm. Given the time of the year, is it too high on the "corny meter" to say that the opening round at the John Deere could provide some "fireworks?"