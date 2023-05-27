Consistency could yield a breakthrough win for Adam Schenk at Colonial

Only four shots off the lead – and critically with only three names above his on the leaderboard – Suh hasn’t missed a step after a strong performance at the PGA Championship. Saturday’s 66 included only one bogey, an ill-timed blemish on the home hole, but he was still fourth in the field in SG: Approach and second in SG: Putting. A similar performance could set him up well to take advantage of another round of stumbles from the leaders, and I like that Suh is paired with English in the penultimate group as opposed to Grillo, his compatriot at 6 under who will play with Viktor Hovland. Suh is priced higher than both of them, and I’ll give him the nod as a player who could post a 65 or 66 and wait to see if chaos comes his way amid a leaderboard somewhat short on experience.