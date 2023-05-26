Max Homa hiding in plain sight at Colonial Country Club

Those who know me might think I’m reacting with emotion here given I was pretty staunch through the firth two rounds of last week’s PGA Championship that Scheffler would go on to win the tournament, and do so comfortably, only to see him falter badly on Saturday and fail to recover in time. But this is a fade of his +350 number, not the man himself. Scheffler has been up so long now – finishing inside the top 12 in his last 14 starts – that you just have to assume a few mental errors will creep in. The man admitted to just that Thursday, so while I’m not writing him off, I am staying away from this short number at least one more round. But the field will be watching his name… and if he makes putts… he will win.