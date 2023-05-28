PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Winner's bag: Emiliano Grillo, Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    2,779 days since his last win on the PGA TOUR, Emiliano Grillo claimed the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club winning in a playoff over Adam Schenk. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX

    3-wood: Callaway Rogue (13.5 degrees)

    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX

    5-wood: Callaway Paradym (18 degrees)

    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX

    Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)

    Shafts: Project X 6.0

    Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 Milled (46-8S), Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50-10), Cobra Forged (54-12, 60-10)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Stroke Lab #5

    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC