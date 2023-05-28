Winner's bag: Emiliano Grillo, Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
2,779 days since his last win on the PGA TOUR, Emiliano Grillo claimed the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club winning in a playoff over Adam Schenk. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX
3-wood: Callaway Rogue (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX
5-wood: Callaway Paradym (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 Milled (46-8S), Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50-10), Cobra Forged (54-12, 60-10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Stroke Lab #5
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride MCC