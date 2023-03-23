Five must watch Thursday matches

The most impressive display of golf on Wednesday came via Young’s incredible front nine where he posted nine straight threes on his card with a 8-under 27 and 5 up lead. But while I can see many getting seduced by his play I’m not convinced and am ready to sell Young while his price sits here. In the end Young had to play 16 holes as Davis Thompson provided a mini fightback on the back nine and this is enough to give me pause on Young. That and the fact there is no way he can continue a day that saw him fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting – a stat he ranked 181st coming into the week.