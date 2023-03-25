Back the putters in knockout rounds at WGC-Dell Match Play

Full disclosure. I am Australian and this pick is going to look terribly biased of me BUT hear me out. Lucas Herbert has been putting the dots off the ball this week, and he led the TOUR in putting last season. His approach game has been solid and he’s no slouch when it comes to smashing the ball plus he leads the 16 with 21 par breakers (tied with Young). McIlroy on the other hand is losing strokes on approach AND putting. He’s survived by leading from off the tee but there are only so many par 4s he can drive here at Austin Country Club! There has been at least one seed 35th or higher make the final four all six previous years in Austin. Herbert might keep the trend rolling.