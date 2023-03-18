Keep leaning on strong iron play at Valspar Championship

Hickok certainly looks like a very sharp long shot play at this point, but how long will it last? Both Schenk and Hickok have been shaky off the tee and on approach - and on fire on and around the greens. Again, with this area of the game being more fickle and possibly heading south for these two players over the weekend, I can't back them going forward. In order to hold on, the work off the tee is going to have to improve and the putters will have to remain red-hot. That is not something I want to bank on happening, especially at such short prices.