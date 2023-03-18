Make Your Case: Sizing up the Valspar leaders

For: Schenk made it through a wobbly third round with his lead still intact. He’s not the biggest name on the board, but he put forth a pair of timely birdies across the Snake Pit to close out his day and head into the final round ahead. He’ll need that sort of mettle on display to bring home a maiden trophy. But the stats reflect a well-rounded effort: fourth in SG: Off the Tee, sixth in SG: Putting and seventh in SG: Tee to Green. He’s been in the mix enough before that it’s not unreasonable to think he could hold on this time.