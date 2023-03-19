PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Valspar Championship payouts and points: Taylor Moore earns $1.46 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, has delivered a history of close calls since it transitioned into a March date for the FedExCup era, so it is of no surprise that the 2023 edition of the Valspar Championship still was in doubt as the last pairing putted on the 72nd hole.

    When Taylor Moore posted 10-under 274 out of the antepenultimate pairing on Sunday, it had a feel that he’d check up one stroke too high to force the fourth playoff at Copperhead since 2015, but that quickly transitioned into the a virtual lock for a playoff when Adam Schenk all but stymied the right-hander’s approach into the green at par-4 18th where he opted to escape left-handed. Ultimately, when his long-range putt for par didn’t drop, Moore was the outright champion by one stroke. Schenk was snake bit in The Snake Pit to lose by one.

    Moore is the fourth first-time champion of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season and the third in the last three weeks. Although he was a non-winner and without a top 10 in seven months, the second-year member was a respectful +5000 to win at BetMGM on the eve of the tournament.

    Schenk was one of my Sleepers, albeit without a specific bet attached, but he was available at +12500 also to break through for his maiden title on TOUR. Another Sleeper, Wyndham Clark (+140 for a Top 20), finished fifth.

    Jordan Spieth played alongside Schenk on Sunday but, unlike so many previous performances, he failed to pull the proverbial rabbit out of his hat and closed with two bogeys on The Snake Pit before finishing two strokes off Moore’s pace. Spieth was second-shortest to win at +1200.

    Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) matched Spieth’s 8-under 276 for the T3. It’s his first podium finish on the PGA TOUR since a solo third at The Honda Classic in 2020.

    Two-time defending champion Sam Burns (+1600) finished alone in sixth. Tournament favorite Justin Thomas (+1000) landed in a six-way tie for 10th place.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Wednesday, March 15. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Taylor Moore (+5000)274/ -10500.000$1,458,000.00
    2Adam Schenk (+12500)275/ -9300.000$882,900.00
    T3Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)276/ -8162.500$477,900.00
    T3Jordan Spieth (+1200)276/ -8162.500$477,900.00
    5Wyndham Clark (+3500)278/ -6110.000$332,100.00
    6Sam Burns (+1600)279/ -5100.000$293,625.00
    T7Cody Gribble (+40000)280/ -485.000$254,475.00
    T7Webb Simpson (+10000)280/ -485.000$254,475.00
    T7Matt Wallace (+15000)280/ -485.000$254,475.00
    T10Zac Blair (+30000)281/ -363.667$181,575.00
    T10Patton Kizzire (+15000)281/ -363.667$181,575.00
    T10J.T. Poston (+6600)281/ -363.667$181,575.00
    T10Nick Taylor (+6600)281/ -363.667$181,575.00
    T10Justin Thomas (+1000)281/ -363.667$181,575.00
    T10Erik van Rooyen (+15000)281/ -363.667$181,575.00
    T16Cameron Percy (+30000)282/ -251.000$131,625.00
    T16Doc Redman (+35000)282/ -251.000$131,625.00
    T16Rory Sabbatini (+40000)282/ -251.000$131,625.00
    T19MJ Daffue (+20000)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19K.H. Lee (+6600)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19Adam Long (+15000)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19Denny McCarthy (+3300)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19Sean O'Hair (n/a)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19Davis Riley (+4000)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19Sam Ryder (+8000)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T19Michael Thompson (+20000)283/ -140.188$89,100.00
    T27Doug Ghim (+20000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Stephan Jaeger (+5000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27David Lingmerth (+10000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Andrew Novak (+20000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Chad Ramey (+20000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Alex Smalley (+10000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Kevin Streelman (+15000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Trevor Werbylo (+35000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T27Richy Werenski (+30000)284/ E26.556$53,190.00
    T36Joseph Bramlett (+10000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Jason Dufner (+40000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Lucas Glover (+20000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Will Gordon (+8000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36David Lipsky (+12500)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Maverick McNealy (+5000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Patrick Rodgers (+9000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Justin Rose (+2200)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T36Austin Smotherman (+20000)285/ 116.000$35,280.00
    T45Byeong Hun An (+6600)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Ryan Armour (+25000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Ben Griffin (+5000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Kramer Hickok (+10000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Michael Kim (+12500)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45S.H. Kim (+10000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Andrew Landry (+50000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Ben Martin (+10000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Henrik Norlander (+15000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Victor Perez (+5500)286/ 2n/a (non-member)$21,519.00
    T45Justin Suh (+3300)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    T45Gary Woodland (+4000)286/ 28.275$21,519.00
    57Greyson Sigg (+15000)287/ 35.600$18,711.00
    T58Garrick Higgo (+8000)288/ 45.200$18,387.00
    T58Hank Lebioda (+30000)288/ 45.200$18,387.00
    T58Dylan Wu (+12500)288/ 45.200$18,387.00
    T61Joel Dahmen (+6600)289/ 54.700$18,063.00
    T61Ludvig Aberg - a (+8000)289/ 5n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T63Lee Hodges (+10000)290/ 64.300$17,820.00
    T63Carl Yuan (+20000)290/ 64.300$17,820.00
    T65Tyson Alexander (+40000)291/ 73.700$17,334.00
    T65Ryan Brehm (+40000)291/ 73.700$17,334.00
    T65Trevor Cone (+50000)291/ 73.700$17,334.00
    T65Harrison Endycott (+25000)291/ 73.700$17,334.00
    T69Zecheng Dou (+30000)292/ 83.100$16,929.00
    T69Nick Gabrelcik - a (+25000)292/ 8n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T71Ryan Gerard (+8000)294/ 10n/a (non-member)$16,686.00
    T71James Hahn (+25000)294/ 102.850$16,686.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.