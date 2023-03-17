Fleetwood flurry could beat gusts in Tampa

It felt like a day where Thomas did not get full value out of his golf and yet he is still very well poised just three off the pace. One poor double bogey stopped his hot start and adding insult to injury, it came on a par 5. He won’t make the same mistake again. He’s ranked eighth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in SG: Around the Green. His putter wasn’t fully cooperative on Thursday (-0.113), the same club hurting him this season (ranked 144th), but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he can pick up his efforts Friday as his competitive edge kicks in. With a week off upcoming, he has nothing but this title to be focused on short term.