Make Your Case: Who survives potential carnage at The Honda Classic?

Case For: Cole is a local who is known as somewhat of a mini-tour legend in the area who is in the midst of his rookie PGA TOUR season. As such, he goes in with a nothing to lose attitude. Cole has over 50 wins in the minor leagues, which could hold him in good stead. “It's the same but it is different. It's a bigger stage and stuff, but the golf ball doesn't know the difference, and I'm just going to try and keep kind of executing the way I have the first three days, and I think it should take care of itself,” Cole said. He also has pedigree as the son of former TOUR player Bobby Cole and LPGA player Laura Baugh and clearly has some vociferous support amongst the Florida faithful.