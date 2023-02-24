Still time to back longshots at The Honda Classic

Young will return to the par-3 seventh hole in the morning, where he’ll need to save par from just off the green and with the benefit of placing his ball back in the rough. From there he could snag a birdie on No. 8 and will be able to play his last two holes in calm conditions. He putted the lights out Thursday, ranking second in SG: Putting, and will need to remain hot on the greens. There’s a reason that he’s still listed in the triple digits despite sitting one shot off the lead. He’s a wild card in every sense of the word. But in an event where it sometimes doesn’t require a household name to stick around on the leaderboard, Young could be worth a nibble.