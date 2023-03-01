Draws & Fades: McIlroy looks for FRL three-peat at Bay Hill

“The greens already have some firmness to them. Which is really good. I don't mind that at all. The rest of the golf course I would say is still sort of soft,” McIlroy said. “I think this year compared to previous years the fairways are just a touch softer than they have been leading into the tournament. Which leads me to believe that it might not be as penal. It will still be penal because the rough's thick but I just feel that good shots will hopefully get rewarded a little more.”