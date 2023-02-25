Shane Lowry lurks as Justin Suh faces litmus test

As the second-best ranked player in the field the Irishman, but local resident, Lowry is currently at a number to intrigue bettors. Just six off the pace on a difficult course he knows better than most place him in position to make a Saturday charge. He’s gaining strokes across all the key metrics but has room for improvement and while he’s barely had a moment’s rest this season, the thrill of contention should bring a burst of energy. Lowry is ranked 14th in SG: Tee-to-Green so far this week, and 34th on the season. He needs to keep it together on the greens to minimize errors but certainly has the chops to do so while others may feel the heat.