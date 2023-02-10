Draws and Fades: WM Phoenix Open

Yes, the late eagle does make a huge difference. While the odds aren’t an attractive number there is every chance that Rahm, who has never missed the cut in Phoenix, could close his opening round with the clubhouse lead. He has the par-5 15th and the drivable 17th to come in the morning. If he gets to five under the above number will move in even more. Rahm was trending second in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee – a proven metric towards success at TPC Scottsdale.