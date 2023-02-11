Draws and Fades: Don’t sleep on Sungjae Im as cream rises to top
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillPGATOUR
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Scheffler. Rahm. Two of the biggest names in golf proved why that is during Friday play at the WM Phoenix Open with defending champion Scheffler surging to the lead as Rahm slotted in behind him.
Scheffler pushed his total to 10-under after a 7-under 64 in his second round, leaving him two shots clear of Rahm (66) and Adam Hadwin.
Hadwin joined Rahm on 8-under but the Canadian was through just 10 holes of his second round when play was suspended.
Breezy conditions continued Friday and are currently forecast to return again on Saturday.
Scheffler is now the +200 favorite with BetMGM sportsbook with Rahm next at +350. Third on the betting line is Xander Schauffele (+650) who sits at 6-under through 12 holes of his second round and returns Saturday morning with a 49-foot eagle putt ahead of him.
Let’s take a look our Draws and Fades after day two.
DRAWS
Scottie Scheffler (+200, -10, 1st)
Given he won this event a year ago when barely making the cut, Scheffler finds himself in a serious position of strength. He’s leading the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and doesn’t appear like he’ll let up. He also leads in SG: Approach for good measure, picking up an intimidating 5.193 strokes on the field in the metric at this point.
Sungjae Im (+1000, -7, T4)
The Korean was off the radar after an opening round 70, in fact he was two over after his first 14 holes of the tournament, but then caught fire. Starting on the back nine in his second round Im notched up six birdies by the turn before cooling with three pars. He needed just 14 putts in 12 holes. The International Presidents Cup star has a great chance to push towards the clubhouse lead when he resumes, which is what makes him a draw option. Chances are, by the time he completes his round, he will be closer to the top.
Xander Schauffele (+650, -6 through 12, T6)
This one comes with a little trepidation as it is relying on an overnight change of form. Schauffele has performed well in Phoenix before – inside the top 17 in all five tries – but after getting two birdies in his first three holes on Friday his putter cooled off. He missed four of five putts he faced between 9-15 feet, a strike rate he’d usually better. Ranked third in SG: Approach to this point, a good sleep could be just what the doctor ordered to reset his putter. He returns with a 49-foot eagle try he’d love to make!
FADES
Wyndham Clark (+3500, -7, T4)
Sitting just three off the lead, Clark is looking to be a spoiler amongst some big names but given he’s losing -0.818 strokes to the field off the tee gives us little confidence in his ability to continue keeping pace. Clark has been able to stave off the fact he’s hit just seven of 28 fairways through two rounds by ranking seventh on approach and eighth in putting. Keeping that up as the pressure ratchets up in lead groups over the weekend would be an epic effort.
Tom Kim (+3300, -5, T11)
We love Tom Kim but we don’t love the fact he’s losing strokes to the field both off the tee (-0.245) and around the green (-1.771). It’s taken a field leading Strokes Gained: Putting (5.778) performance to keep him in touching distance of the leaders. With no previous WM Phoenix Open history, it’s hard to expect an ultra-low round needed to reel in the leaders.
Jhonattan Vegas (+8000, -6 through 14, T6)
In just his third event this season the three-time TOUR winner has snuck into contention despite still battling with the repercussions of a shoulder complaint last year. It is this uncertainty that make him a fade at this point, even with an enticing number next to his name. He does face a 24-foot birdie attt on return.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.