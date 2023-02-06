Make your case: Can anyone catch Justin Rose at Pebble Beach?

For: He’s once again playing like a former major champion and world No. 1. Rose has gone through a thin period in recent months, but there’s no doubting that he knows what it takes to win – especially at a major-caliber track like Pebble that can take some methodical plans and approach. He broke free from a crowded leaderboard with that birdie-eagle combo and now can play defense over the final nine holes and see who is able to apply pressure. With a two-shot cushion, most of the hard work is behind him.