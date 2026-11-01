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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Andrew Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld Mexico Open for first individual PGA Tour title

3 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 4 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Highlights | Round 4 | VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Associated Press

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Andrew Novak saw his six-shot lead cut in half until he ran off three straight birdies on the back nine Sunday that sent him to a 2-under 69 and a five-shot victory in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, his first individual title on the PGA Tour.

Novak staked himself to a big lead with rounds of 61-62 the previous two days, and it was going to take something special to track him down. But with a bogey on the 10th hole, his lead was down to three over Steven Fisk and Mexico-born Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura.

And then it was effectively over. Novak hit a greenside bunker shot to 4 feet on the par-5 12th at Vidanta Vallarta, drove the 13th green to 15 feet for a two-putt birdie and he ended his decisive run with a 45-foot birdie putt on the 14th.

"That kind of really settled everything," Novak said. "Just happy with how I played today. I thought I grinded it out pretty well."


Andrew Novak interview after winning VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Andrew Novak interview after winning VidantaWorld Mexico Open


Fisk and Ventura each closed with a 63, and it was particularly meaningful for Ventura. He entered the week at No. 108 in the FedExCup Fall, knowing only the top 100 keep full cards for 2027. The runner-up finish, his best as an individual, moved him to No. 76 and locked up his card.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada shot 66 and wound up in a tie for fourth when Doug Ghim, playing in the final group, made double bogey on the 18th hole. Hughes moved up to No. 101, a manageable spot with three tournaments remaining.

"Gives me a bit of momentum for the last three," Hughes said. "Obviously, I still know I need more points and I need to keep climbing, but today was a big step in the right direction."

Hughes tied for fourth with Ben Griffin, who was Novak's partner when they won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year. Griffin (67) was waiting on the 18th green when Novak finished.

"I loved Zurich and everything about that tournament. That's so fun," Novak said. "But it is nice to have one by myself, too. This is one I've been working for for a while. Obviously not a great season for how I wanted it to go, but this is a nice way to kind of finish."


Andrew Novak's fantastic 44-footer for birdie is the Shot of the Day

Andrew Novak's fantastic 44-footer for birdie is the Shot of the Day


The outcome was never really in doubt, though Novak must have wondered if anything was going to go his way. On the third hole, the easiest of the par 5s, Novak's second shot plugged into the lip and he could only nudge back into the bunker, leading to par. He missed two other birdie chances from just inside 10 feet on the front nine.

"I played really well on the front and didn't get much out of it," he said.

Novak waited his turn, and three straight birdies was more than enough to send him on his way. He moved from No. 89 to No. 53 in the FedExCup, making him practically a lock to at least be in a pair of $20 million Signature Events next year at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

The victory also assures Novak will start the 2028 on the upper Championship Series.

Kihei Akina, a 20-year-old sophomore at BYU, closed with a 59 and finished 15th. It was his third top-20 finish on the Tour this year.

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VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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