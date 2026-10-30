Andrew Novak matches course record, takes three-shot lead at VidantaWorld Mexico Open

“I was just truly one of the worst putters in the world for — well, on the PGA Tour — for about eight months,” Novak said. “I turned a bunch of 66s and 67s into 69s and 70s and that doesn’t really get it done out here. I think the putter I put in at Wyndham (Championship) has actually shown up, and my game never left, it’s still there. Now when I actually am putting decent, it’s turning into good results.”