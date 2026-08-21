Wyndham Clark shoots consecutive 6-under rounds for 36-hole lead at BMW Championship
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Highlights | Round 2 | BMW Championship
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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wyndham Clark made it through another bogey-free round at Bellerive on Friday, posting a second straight 6-under 64 to build a one-shot lead over Gary Woodland going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.
He might need to brace for another gallery supporting the other guy. Woodland grew up just under four hours away – one of the few times Missouri likes someone from Kansas – and is on the cusp of making it to the TOUR Championship all while coping with side effects from his 2023 brain surgery.
Woodland birdied his last two holes, belting a 2-iron into the 608-yard 17th hole and stuffing a wedge to 8 feet on the 18th for a 65.
Clark, who endured a New York crowd pulling for Scottie Scheffler at the U.S. Open, has looked comfortable across 36 holes. His only real stress over a par came on the par-4 10th hole Thursday when he had to make an 18-foot putt. He has no complaints about his game, and the two-time U.S. Open champion is tough to beat when he starts heating up.
Wyndham Clark drains 21-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at BMW Championship
Clark sits at 12-under 128. J.J. Spaun shot a 66 on his 36th birthday and is two shots behind. Both are already assured of finishing in the top 30 in the FedExCup, who advance to the TOUR Championship next week in Atlanta.
Woodland hasn't been there in six years, and while he has looked great for two days, there are reminders that keeping his heart rate and energy under control is a constant battle. After ripping his tee shot on the 18th, Woodland sat down.
“I'm tired,” he said after his round with a grin.
His post-round routine includes sitting in a cool, dark room and trying to reset his brain. Adding to the pressure is trying to move from No. 31 into East Lake.
“My focus right now is one day at a time. I don’t have that luxury to look ahead,” Woodland said. "I've got to focus on making sure I take care of myself right now. Tomorrow’s a new day, and hopefully I get some rest tonight and I’ll show up tomorrow and see how it comes.
“But I don’t have the luxury to look ahead anymore.”
Gary Woodland's 120-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at BMW Championship
Those who still have plenty of work ahead of them include Sungjae Im, who shot a 64 and is three shots back. Im is at No. 40 in the FedExCup standings as he tries to extend his streak of reaching the TOUR Championship every season since he joined the PGA TOUR in 2019.
Another shot behind at 8-under 132 is Patrick Cantlay (No. 43) with a 65 and Rocket Classic winner Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 41) with a 66 on Friday.
Clark has no such concerns at No. 5 in the FedExCup, a product of winning the U.S. Open and blowing away the field in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Plus, he is helped by getting a harsh reminder to stick to golf.
Clark agreed to throw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game when he was at the Rocket Classic. He warmed up about 20 minutes before his big moment, started feeling good and decided to throw a little harder. His pitch was right down the middle.
It was the day after that got him.
“I woke up the next day and, oh my gosh, my arm was hurting,” he said. Clark then missed the cut at the Rocket Classic.
But he tied for fifth in the FedExCup Playoffs opener last week at the TPC Southwind, and he's in prime position at the BMW Championship.
He can't catch Scottie Scheffler at No. 1 – Scheffler already is assured the $23 million bonus for leading the points race going to East Lake – and anyone at the TOUR Championship only has to win to capture the FedExCup title
Scheffler is still battling an illness. He spoke quietly and quickly, though at least he had something to talk about. He recovered from his 72 with a 65, though he actually lost ground on the lead because of Clark. Scheffler is nine shots behind.
Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy managed only two birdies in his round of 69 and is five shots behind.
This is a big opportunity for Woodland, the 36-hole leader at Bellerive in the 2018 PGA Championship until he couldn't keep up on the weekend. But he's in control of his golf ball; his speed and power are still evident and he's been through enough to handle what's in front of him.
“I feel very comfortable. It’s nice being close to home. It’s nice having so much support out here,” Woodland said. “The fans have been amazing. I’m definitely feeding off that energy for sure.”