PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Scottie Scheffler forces Monday playoff against Viktor Hovland at Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 13 in two, makes birdie at Travelers

Scottie Scheffler reaches par-5 No. 13 in two, makes birdie at Travelers

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Associated Press

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole Sunday and pumped his fist with more emotion than he showed all day, just for the right to return Monday at the rain-delayed Travelers Championship to face a sudden-death playoff against Viktor Hovland.

The final round was stopped for 90 minutes as storms moved over the TPC River Highland, and officials deemed there was not enough daylight for them to play another hole.

Scheffler and Hovland each had birdie chances at the end. Scheffler rammed his 30-foot putt 8 feet by the hole. Hovland's 25-foot attempt missed by inches, and he tapped in for a 69. Scheffler made his third big par putt for a 68 to match Hovland at 21-under 259.

That was one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa, who closed with a 61 and was briefly tied for the lead, though it never looked as though it would be enough.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
51M AGO
Pride defeats Harrington in playoff to claim DICK'S Open
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
2H AGO
Drew Nesbitt captures first Korn Ferry Tour title at Memorial Health Championship
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
1H AGO
Scheffler, Hovland head to Monday playoff to decide Travelers after weather delay
Latest
Playoff
Suspended

Travelers Championship

T1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

T1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

T1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

T1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW