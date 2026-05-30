Draws and Fades: Best bets for Sunday showdown at Charles Schwab Challenge

Another straight flusher, a little further down the odds board, who catches my attention is Doug Ghim (+10000). Not to win, but to finish inside the top 10 (+164). The "Ghim Reaper" has been collecting fairways and GIRs. The putter lost strokes in two of the three rounds, but as the course gets firmer, hitting targets will help you climb the leaderboard. At T12, Ghim doesn’t have far to go to get inside the final 10.