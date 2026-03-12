Sepp Straka in four-way tie for clubhouse lead at THE PLAYERS Championship amid wild weather



Straka managed to go bogey-free, with some serious scrambling on the back nine. He saved par with a 12-foot putt on No. 10, hit into the water with his second shot on the par-5 11 and escaped with par with another 12-foot putt. He chipped in from 50 feet for his eagle on the par-5 16th, and then clipped a wedge to tap-in range from 67 yards out in the fairway on the 18th.