Steven Fisk birdies final three holes in Mississippi to win first PGA TOUR title at Sanderson Farms Championship

Danny Walker was tied for the lead early on the back nine, but he hit it into the water going for the green on the par-5 11th and made bogey, and then drove left into a hazard on the 17th that led to another bogey. He shot 69 and tied for third with Vince Whaley (67) and Ryder Cup player Rasmus Højgaard, who had a 66-65 weekend.