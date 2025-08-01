PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cameron Young extends lead to three at Wyndham Championship

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Cameron Young goes out in 30, ties lead at Wyndham

Cameron Young goes out in 30, ties lead at Wyndham

    Written by Associated Press

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Young capped off a bogey-free second round on Saturday morning for an 8-under 62, giving him a three-shot lead in the Wyndham Championship as the New York native goes for his first PGA TOUR win and tries to get in the Ryder Cup conversation.

    Young knocked in a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th when he returned to complete the storm-delayed second round at Sedgefield Country Club. He got up-and-down for par after driving into the rough on the 17th and closed with a par.

    Young was at 15-under 125. He is widely considered the best player without a win on a major tour, having finished runner-up seven times, including a World Golf Championship and at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

    Defending champion Aaron Rai, who led Friday evening one shot behind, took double bogey on the 16th hole. He wound up four shots out of the lead.

    Mac Meissner, Joel Dahmen and Sungjae Im were three shots behind.

    The cut came at 3-under 137. This is the final tournament of the Regular Season that determines the 70 players who advance to the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Among those who are left out are Keith Mitchell, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala, who all missed the cut.

    Homa and Theegala were on the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup just 10 months ago.

    Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard are still in the mix, but just barely. The cut was looking at 4-under par at one point. Both finished on 3 under and will now have 36 holes to play well enough to try to move into the top 70 — Nicolai is at No. 71, Rasmus at No. 82.

    Adam Scott is No. 85 and made the cut with one shot to spare. The third round was scheduled for threesomes off both sides Saturday afternoon.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 31, 2025

    Dahmen leads Wyndham Championship with 61 in bid to make postseason

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Cam Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 29, 2025

    Sleeper Picks: Finding value for Regular Season finale at Wyndham

    Sleeper Picks
    R3
    In Progress

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    11

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    11

    2

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    13

    -13

    2

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    13

    T3

    Davis Thompson
    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    13

    -12

    T3

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    13

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    11

    -12

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    11

    5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    T6

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW