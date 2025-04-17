PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joel Dahmen sets course record with 62, leads Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Joel Dahmen on how his current game is trending

    Written by Associated Press

    PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Joel Dahmen was eight shots behind before he even teed off Thursday, and then set the course record with a 10-under 62 to take a two-shot lead in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Dahmen, whose lone PGA TOUR victory was four years ago at this Additional Event tournament in the Dominican Republic, finished with three birdies over his last four holes on the Corales Golf Course at Puntacana Resort.

    He led by two shots over Keith Mitchell, Garrick Higgo and Matt Wallace on a day when just over half of the 132-man field shot in the 60s.


    Garrick Higgo pours in birdie putt at Corales Puntacana


    Dahmen played in the afternoon, but the wind was relatively calm all day.

    The winner of the tournament gets a two-year exemption and a spot in the PGA Championship next month. It is being held the same week as the RBC Heritage, a Signature Event in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

