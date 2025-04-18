PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole tournament record, leads by four at Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 2 | Corales Puntacana

Highlights | Round 2 | Corales Puntacana

    Written by Associated Press

    PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Joel Dahmen played bogey-free for the second straight day for a 6-under 66 to set the 36-hole record at the Corales Puntacana Championship and build a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the site of his only PGA TOUR victory.

    Dahmen won the tournament in 2021, and another victory would be a boost. It won't get him into the Masters next year, but Dahmen narrowly kept his PGA TOUR card last year and winning is worth a two-year exemption.


    Charley Hoffman's bunker hole-out is the Shot of the Day

    Charley Hoffman's bunker hole-out is the Shot of the Day


    Michael Thorbjornsen, the Stanford alum who earned a card through the PGA TOUR University ranking, matched his career best with a 63 and was four shots behind along with Garrick Higgo (68) and Charley Hoffman (66).

    Dahmen, the only player without a bogey on his card this week on the Corales Golf Course at Puntacana Resort, was at 16-under 128 to set the tournament record through two rounds. It's also his career low.

    Among those making the cut at 3-under 141 was Ben Polland, who next week defends his title in the PGA Professional Championship.

    R2
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T13

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T13

    AUS
    C. Davis
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW