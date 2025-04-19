PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Joel Dahmen takes three-shot lead into final round in Dominican Republic

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana

Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana

    Written by Associated Press

    PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship as he tries to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the site of his only PGA TOUR victory.

    Dahmen won the 2021 event. With a victory Sunday, he would would get a two-year exemption after narrowly keeping his PGA TOUR card last year.


    Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana

    Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana


    Dahmen had a 17-under 199 total, He opened with rounds of 62 and 66 to break the tournament 36-hole record.

    Michael Thorbjornsen, the Stanford alum who earned a card through the PGA TOUR University ranking, was tied for second with Chan Kim and Garrick Higgo at 14 under. Kim shot 69, and Thorbjornsen and Higgo had 70s.

    Vince Whaley (66), Jeremy Paul (67) and Ben Martin (67) were 13-under.

    Ben Polland, set to defend his title next week in the PGA Professional Championship, was tied for 54th at 3 under after a 72.

    R3
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T9

    AUS
    C. Davis
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T9

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T13

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW