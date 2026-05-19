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26M AGO

PGA TOUR announces enhancements to player social media policy

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The PGA TOUR has announced multiple enhancements to its player social media policy. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The PGA TOUR has announced multiple enhancements to its player social media policy. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR has announced multiple enhancements to its player social media policy, geared toward evolving ways to best serve fans, players and partners.

    The updates, which were conveyed to TOUR members in an all-player memo Monday from Chief Marketing Officer Andy Weitz, aim to provide players with more flexibility to engage with fans during tournament weeks while still protecting the collective interests of the TOUR and its members.

    First created in 2017, the TOUR’s player social media policy has undergone multiple updates in the years since. The notable updates announced Monday include an increase in the amount of content time available for players to create on-site during competition days and increases for the use of competition highlights on player-specific channels. Players now also have increased access to archive footage for use on platforms like YouTube.

    “We are confident our policy is one of the most progressive and athlete-friendly in professional sports,” Weitz wrote in the memo to players. “We hope you will take advantage of these updates to meet fans where they are and connect with them more directly through digital and social platforms.”

    There continue to be minimal restrictions on post-produced social content created by players away from tournament venues, and players maintain access to curated selections of photos and video highlights to be used in conjunction with the updated guidelines. Players also continue to have access to the TOUR’s best-in-class Player Creative team, who develop bespoke content at no charge from tournament sites for players to use exclusively on their channels.

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