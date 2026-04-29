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PGA TOUR, TruGreen announce multi-year extension of marketing partnership

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Jason Day, along with other TOUR pros, is working with TruGreen to reinforce a simple idea: Pros Trust Pros. (Courtesy TruGreen)

Jason Day, along with other TOUR pros, is working with TruGreen to reinforce a simple idea: Pros Trust Pros. (Courtesy TruGreen)

TruGreen remains the Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of the PGA TOUR

    Written by Staff

    TruGreen remains the Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of the PGA TOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The PGA TOUR and TruGreen, America’s No. 1 lawn care company, announced Wednesday an extension of their Official Marketing Partnership since 2021, continuing TruGreen’s designation as the Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and TPC Network through 2029.

    “We are excited to continue our relationship with TruGreen,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “This partnership is a natural fit as our sport relies on outstanding agronomic practices to provide our membership with elite, championship conditions week in and week out, and TruGreen does the same for its customers across the country.”

    As part of the ongoing partnership, Jason Day, alongside Ben Griffin and Patton Kizzire, is working with TruGreen to reinforce a simple idea: Pros Trust Pros. At the highest level of golf, players rely on expert conditions to perform, and TruGreen brings that same level of consistency and professional care to homeowners nationwide.

    “At TruGreen, we’re raising the standard for what homeowners should expect from their lawn,” said Alyssa Puketza, Chief Marketing Officer at TruGreen. “Our partnership with the PGA TOUR proves it. The same level of care behind championship-level playing conditions is what we deliver every day, giving homeowners a simpler way to get golf course-quality results.”

    The agreement includes presenting sponsorship of the PGA TOUR’s hole-in-one franchise, which consists of having posting rights across PGA TOUR social channels and PGATOUR.COM when an ace occurs throughout the year, with the ability to extend to monthly features on "The Drop," produced from PGA TOUR Studios.

    Additionally, TruGreen remains a Trustee of First Tee, the TOUR-supported youth development organization that uses golf as a catalyst for personal growth.

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