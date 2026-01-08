PGA TOUR, Viking announce new partnership
1 Min Read
Viking becomes official cruise line of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. (Courtesy Viking)
Written by Staff
LOS ANGELES and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.– Viking® and the PGA TOUR announced Thursday a new multiyear marketing partnership that designates Viking as the Official Cruise Line of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The agreement, which currently runs through 2030, will center around a brand awareness campaign for Viking through media and digital placements on various PGA TOUR platforms.
“We are very pleased to be the Official Cruise Line of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions,” said Richard Marnell, Viking’s executive vice president of marketing. “Both golf and travel are important priorities in the lives of many Viking guests, so partnering with the PGA TOUR is a natural fit and builds on our continued commitment to support cultural programming and events.”
Viking was founded in 1997 with a vision that travel could be more destination-focused and culturally enriching. Today, Viking is a global leader in experiential travel, with a fleet of over 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents.
“We are excited to introduce Viking to our fans across the world as the new Official Cruise Line of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “A universally recognized leader in the industry, we’re proud to partner with Viking as they are known for providing memorable and enriching travel experiences that resonate with our players and fans.”
Viking has a longstanding history of supporting cultural programming and events, partnering with prestigious institutions, such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the British Museum and the Metropolitan Opera. Viking also recently announced a long-term agreement with the Norwegian Football Federation, making Viking the main sponsor for the national team academy (Landslagsskolen) and Norway’s U-level national teams.