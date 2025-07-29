Troy Rice named CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore
Troy Rice is named the new CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore. (PGA TOUR Superstore)
Decorated executive and former Total Wine & More CEO brings more than 30 years of experience in retail industry, including 16 in senior roles at The Home Depot
ATLANTA – National golf retail chain PGA TOUR Superstore announced on Tuesday, Troy Rice as the new chief executive officer. Rice comes to PGA TOUR Superstore after three years as CEO of retail beverage chain Total Wine & More. Rice, who will report directly to The Blank Family of Businesses Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank, will begin his new role at PGA TOUR Superstore on Sept. 2, 2025.
The global search firm Russell Reynolds Associates led the search after Dick Sullivan, CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore for the last 15 years, announced his plans for retirement in April. Sullivan will remain executive chairman of PGA TOUR Superstore and a member of the Arthur M. Blank board of trustees. Jill Spiegel remains president of PGA TOUR Superstore with a key operational role, reporting to Rice.
Rice, a customer-focused senior executive with a history of exceptional retail leadership, operational excellence, and scaling retail businesses, began his career at The Home Depot when it was being led by founders Arthur M. Blank and Bernie Marcus. He spent 16 years at The Home Depot, rising from manager trainee to lead the company’s largest division. In addition to Total Wine & More, Rice has since held senior leadership roles at several major retailers, including Office Depot and Toys “R” Us and brings a unique combination of big-box expertise, experiential retail knowledge and experience in founder-led environments.
Known for his customer-first approach at Total Wine & More, Rice successfully led a period of rapid growth and expansion, increasing sales from $2.5 billion to $6 billion and store locations from 165 to 274. He accelerated online sales from $300 million to more than $1 billion.
“Troy’s proven record of success makes him an exceptional fit to lead as our new CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore,” said Blank. “His experience and leadership roles at Home Depot and in dynamic retailers since then underscore his deep understanding of our core values and operational discipline. His achievements, particularly his ability to drive growth, lead transformation and elevate customer experiences, reflect his understanding of today’s retail climate. We are excited to welcome him into our family of businesses and are confident we’ll continue to ascend under his leadership and on the foundation of our values. I look forward to all we will accomplish together in the years ahead."
PGA TOUR Superstore was acquired by Blank in 2010 with only ten stores and currently operates 77 stores in 28 states and a successful online business, with robust expansion plans that will total more than 100 stores over the next two years. The company achieved record revenues in fiscal 2024, has continued to gain market share in 2025, and is now recognized as the largest specialty golf retailer in the world.
“I am thrilled to join PGA TOUR Superstore and help build on the business that Arthur, Dick, Jill, and the entire team have created,” said Rice. “This is truly a best-in-class business that leads the way in customer experience and provides golfers with the best the game can offer. Between the product selection, associate knowledge, and in-store services, PGA TOUR Superstore offers an unparalleled experience in the market.
“I look forward to working with Arthur and the team to fulfill his vision for creating long-lasting relationships with our customers and partners while continuing to grow the business,” Rice continued. “To work with Arthur again, who is a true visionary in the retail business, is a dream come true for me, and I am especially proud to join an organization that lives and breathes its values like PGA TOUR Superstore.”
Rice joined The Home Depot in 1990, rising to senior vice president of store operations over his 16-year tenure. He held multiple leadership roles, including regional vice president with a $3 billion profit and loss statement; division president over $17 billion in sales; and ultimately led the northern division with $24 billion in sales and more than 600 stores.
In 2006, he became executive vice president of stores and services at Toys “R” Us, growing revenue from $5.5 billion to $8.2 billion across 850 stores. Rice revitalized operations through talent upgrades, customer engagement initiatives, and growing digital fulfillment, leading to the company’s best year ever in 2010. He also led store design, introduced digital capabilities, and brought in educational classes for new moms.
Recruited to Office Depot in 2014 as executive vice president of retail and later promoted to chief operating officer, Rice led the successful merger with Office Max, overseeing 1,500 stores, $6 billion in sales and 30,000 employees. He unified operations, modernized systems and reshaped the organizational structure.
In 2017, Rice was recruited to Total Wine & More as chief stores officer and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2021, and then CEO in 2022. During his tenure, Rice drove significant growth, increasing sales from $2.5 billion to $6 billion and led store expansion, opening 17 new locations annually and growing the team from 5,000 to 11,000 associates with 283 stores across 28 states.
Rice led the transformation of operations, including digital capabilities, to include an award-winning app and growing digital sales to $1 billion. He established scalable, world-class digital fulfillment processes to enhance customer experience and drive sales, and enhanced experiential retailing and merchandising by investing in innovative store designs and hosting unique in-store events. He also optimized supply chain infrastructure by launching best-in-class demand planning and ensuring seamless operations to support rapid business growth.
Rice is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and resides in metro Atlanta.