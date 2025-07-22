TPC Network clubs earn global recognition for sustainability leadership

TPC Colorado audited and recalibrated over 3,000 sprinkler heads and removed inputs from native prairie areas, overseeding with low-maintenance grasses like bluestems and broom sedge, using Evapotranspiration (ET) driven irrigation.

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, naturalized areas with milkweed and wildflowers filter runoff and prevent erosion. Bird and bat boxes are monitored by a local expert.

100+ acres of native habitat restored, supporting monarch butterflies and songbirds:

TPC Las Vegas removed 15 acres of turf and preserved over 80 acres of desert habitat. Further naturalization and trials of solar irrigation are now underway.

Major irrigation upgrade, turf removal and conversion to desert cuts water use by 20%:

Over 40 acres of turf and landscape eliminated and converted to native desert, with an estimated 25% reduction water saved:

TPC Summerlin has purposely maintained a non-overseeded golf course, significantly reducing material use, energy, and 15%-20% water savings.