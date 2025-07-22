TPC Network clubs earn global recognition for sustainability leadership
A scenic photo of the ninth green at TPC Twin Cities. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The first group of TPC Network golf facilities has achieved certification from the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf — the international non-profit dedicated to inspiring, supporting and recognizing sustainability in and through golf.
The distinction follows a rigorous, third-party verified process that evaluated performance across a comprehensive framework of sustainable golf practices. The review focused on three core themes in golf’s sustainability agenda — nature, resources and community — and nine specific action areas, including water conservation, turfgrass management, circular use of materials and social impact.
“The TPC Network has always been committed to delivering world-class golf in a resource-efficient and environmentally responsible way,” said Vic Aliprando, senior vice president of TPC operations. “We were proud to follow the TOUR-wide commitment and take a deeper dive into sustainable golf facility management.
“Conducting a thorough review of practices, key data and improvement projects has been a valuable process, at each venue and across the network,” Aliprando added. “The framework enables us to approach sustainability with consistency and clarity, now and in the future. This certification is both a reward for the efforts of our team and the foundations for a roadmap for future progress on these vital topics.”
This first wave of certified venues leading a movement across the TPC Network includes TPC Colorado, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, TPC Las Vegas, TPC Summerlin, TPC Twin Cities, TPC Boston, TPC River Highlands and TPC Deere Run. These golf facilities represent a wide geographic spread and a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, building on their participation in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program, and each contributing in unique ways to the PGA TOUR’s broader sustainability mission.
“Congratulations to this group of TPC facilities. As well-known venues, their leadership sends a strong signal,” said Carole Kerrey, GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf director of certification. “By undertaking deeper evaluations, tracking progress year after year, and implementing practical sustainable practices, they’re helping protect and improve the landscapes they steward while operating more efficient, forward-thinking businesses. We’re proud to recognize their commitment and achievements, and, as momentum builds, we look forward to recognizing further meaningful strides.”
Across the group, the clubs are embracing continual improvement — enhancing sustainability communication, staff and golfer engagement and adopting new operational practices. Many are transitioning to electric maintenance equipment and carts, backed by growing investment in solar energy. Each facility has completed a carbon footprint assessment with support from WM Advisory Services and the GEO Foundation and will receive an annual report highlighting progress and areas to improve as part of their certifications. These shared insights will help guide next steps, drive further action and strengthen how the TPC Network communicates its impact on the ground and across the game.
“We’re excited to see this group step forward in alignment with the PGA TOUR’s sustainability mission — taking climate action and promoting nature,” said Brazos Barber, PGA TOUR director of sustainability. “Golf’s deep connection with the natural environment means the way courses and facilities are managed must play a central role. It’s our responsibility to minimize resource use and maximize positive outcomes for nature and community.”
Highlights from across the TPC Network:
On the course: Environmental gains and habitat restoration
- 25% water savings achieved through precision irrigation: TPC Colorado audited and recalibrated over 3,000 sprinkler heads and removed inputs from native prairie areas, overseeding with low-maintenance grasses like bluestems and broom sedge, using Evapotranspiration (ET) driven irrigation.
- 100+ acres of native habitat restored, supporting monarch butterflies and songbirds: At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, naturalized areas with milkweed and wildflowers filter runoff and prevent erosion. Bird and bat boxes are monitored by a local expert.
- Major irrigation upgrade, turf removal and conversion to desert cuts water use by 20%: TPC Las Vegas removed 15 acres of turf and preserved over 80 acres of desert habitat. Further naturalization and trials of solar irrigation are now underway.
- Over 40 acres of turf and landscape eliminated and converted to native desert, with an estimated 25% reduction water saved: TPC Summerlin has purposely maintained a non-overseeded golf course, significantly reducing material use, energy, and 15%-20% water savings.
- 278 acres of natural habitat stewarded — double the area of managed turf: TPC Boston balances championship-level play with extensive habitat preservation.
- Stormwater-fed irrigation and 48 acres of aquatic habitat created on former sod farm: At TPC Twin Cities, conservation includes lake and habitat management, plus a bird box program with the National Bluebird Society.
Off the course: Reducing energy, plastic and waste
- Smart lighting cuts energy waste in unoccupied spaces: TPC Colorado has installed motion sensors across buildings and maintenance facilities.
- 100,000 plastic bottles avoided annually through refillable water stations: TPC Potomac now uses aluminum bottles and permanent hydration stations.
- Waste tracked and repurposed on-site to support recycling and food production: TPC Boston, in partnership with WM, monitors waste, recycles materials and maintains an herb and vegetable garden for the clubhouse kitchen.
- Composting drives circularity for green and kitchen waste: TPC Twin Cities composts clippings, compostable packaging and other green waste to return nutrients to the course.
In the community: Committed to community value
- $2.5 million raised annually for youth, mental health, and local causes: TPC Colorado hosts nearly 20 charitable tournaments and events each year.
- Golfers engaged in nature through wildlife scorecards and student access: TPC Deere Run works with Audubon International and hosts First Tee and First Green field trips.
- Support for at-risk youth leads to $300,000 in funds and over 2,200 lives impacted: TPC Summerlin champions the Real Talk Youth Impact Program in the local community.
- Over $1.5 million raised for charity since 2008: TPC Rose, a group of highly motivated, caring TPC Twin Cities women members who share a commitment to make a difference in their community, continues its long-standing commitment to giving back.