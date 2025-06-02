John Deere renews commitment to hometown John Deere Classic through 2030
3 Min Read
One of PGA TOUR’s longest-running title sponsors continues support of TPC Deere Run event and Quad Cities community
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and SILVIS, Ill. – The PGA TOUR, Deere & Company and the Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation announced Monday that John Deere, one of the TOUR’s longest-running title sponsors since 1998, has signed a multi-year extension to continue as title sponsor of the John Deere Classic through 2030.
The extended agreement also includes a continuance of John Deere’s global Official Marketing Partner program, as Deere retains its designation as Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the PGA TOUR, Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the TPC Network, Official Utility Vehicle of the PGA TOUR, Official Mower of the PGA TOUR, Official Tractor of the PGA TOUR and Official Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company of the PGA TOUR.
The 2025 tournament begins Thursday, July 3, and will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount+, GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ and Sirius XM and also distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
“I’m continually impressed by the passionate fan support the Quad Cities community shows for the John Deere Classic year after year – a true reflection of the pride and commitment Deere & Company brings to both its hometown and title event,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “For more than 25 years, Deere & Company has elevated the Quad Cities through the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, and the PGA TOUR is proud to extend this valued partnership into the next decade.”
Since the tournament’s inception in 1971, the John Deere Classic has helped raise more than $189 million for charity, 99 percent of which has been raised since John Deere assumed title sponsorship.
“The John Deere Classic continues to be a powerful expression of who we are as a company – deeply connected to our customers, committed to our hometown communities, and proud of our people,” said John C. May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company. “Year after year, hundreds of John Deere employees and retirees generously volunteer their time to help create a top-tier experience for players and fans. This event not only strengthens our global relationships but also delivers lasting impact right here in our hometown. We’re excited to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR and build on this legacy through 2030.”
A recent study by the John Deere Classic estimated the impact of the tournament is approximately $70 million annually to the Quad City area economy. This estimate includes money spent on travel, food and lodging by visitors, the purchase of goods and services to support the tournament, and other purchasing that would not be needed if the tournament did not exist.
“The John Deere Classic long has been the premier sporting event in the Quad Cities,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman. “When Deere initiated the ‘Concerts on the Course’ series in 2023, it broadened the appeal of the tournament to a segment of the population that was introduced to golf – and the beauty of TPC Deere Run - for the first time. The event’s annual economic and charitable impact continue to drive positive change and helps make the Quad Cities a better place to live.”
The John Deere Classic has been contested since 2000 at TPC Deere Run, situated just miles from John Deere’s world headquarters and constructed specifically to host the John Deere Classic. Each of its 18 holes are named after seminal moments in the community’s history.
The Deere family sought to ensure the property always remained pristine, a directive that began when Deere’s granddaughter acquired the land in 1911. During construction of TPC Deere Run, architects D.A. Weibring and Chris Gray carefully routed around the area’s sacred Native American burial mounds, each identified in an architectural study co-commissioned by the family and Deere & Company prior to design.
Past tournament winners include Steve Stricker (2009, 2010, 2011), Zach Johnson (2012) and Jordan Spieth (2013, 2015), who earned his first career TOUR win at the John Deere Classic. In 2024, Davis Thompson shot a final-round 64 to win by four strokes to claim his first career PGA TOUR victory while setting a new tournament record at 28-under.