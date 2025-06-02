John Deere renews commitment to hometown John Deere Classic through 2030

“The John Deere Classic continues to be a powerful expression of who we are as a company – deeply connected to our customers, committed to our hometown communities, and proud of our people,” said John C. May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company. “Year after year, hundreds of John Deere employees and retirees generously volunteer their time to help create a top-tier experience for players and fans. This event not only strengthens our global relationships but also delivers lasting impact right here in our hometown. We’re excited to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR and build on this legacy through 2030.”