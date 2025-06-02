Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Cristobal Del Solar plays his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.469
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.551
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.339
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.253
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.106
|-0.082
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.551 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.36% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
