Cosm, PGA TOUR announce collaboration to deliver THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP in shared reality
3 Min Read
(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Los Angeles and Dallas golf fans can now experience the feeling of standing behind tee boxes and greens of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass
Written by Staff
LOS ANGELES – Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, and the PGA TOUR announced Wednesday a collaboration to present THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 in Shared Reality at Cosm’s experiential venues in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park and Dallas at Grandscape.
Set for March 11-16, 2025, THE PLAYERS Championship – presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Comcast Business – annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Fans in Los Angeles and Dallas, however, will be able to experience the PGA TOUR’s flagship event at Cosm’s venues – featuring large-scale 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes that bridge the virtual and physical worlds – which will transport guests to the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, delivering the feeling and energy of the game’s most famous three-hole stretch, as the world’s best golfers compete on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course – highlighted by the iconic island green. Cosm’s broadcast will feature never-before-utilized camera positions on these legendary holes, creating an unparalleled viewing experience.
“We are excited to announce this new collaboration with Cosm, bringing THE PLAYERS Championship to our fans in a first-of-its-kind immersive experience,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, Media. “The final three holes at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass present one of the most well-known settings in sports, delivering unprecedented drama for our fans onsite and watching around the world, and today’s announcement adds to our continued efforts to elevate that experience in dramatic new ways.”
“We are thrilled to collaborate with PGA TOUR and deliver a new way for golf fans to experience THE PLAYERS Championship like never before,” added Peter Murphy, senior vice president, Content and Media at Cosm. “Through Shared Reality, The Dome at Cosm will transport guests straight to TPC Sawgrass, evoking the feeling of being at THE PLAYERS Championship and providing a never-before-seen perspective of the iconic island green, while the linear feeds showcased on our wall-to-wall LED display in The Hall will deliver an unmatched viewing experience. We look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience for fans at our venues in Los Angeles and Dallas.”
To enhance Cosm’s immersive shared reality presentation of THE PLAYERS Championship, additional elements of the tournament experience will be integrated throughout its venues, including custom food and beverage options and THE PLAYERS merchandise sold onsite by PGA TOUR Superstore. Additionally, TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club will have their mobile Dryvebox simulator onsite at Cosm Los Angeles, giving attendees the opportunity to play the iconic island green at TPC Sawgrass. Both Cosm venues will feature mobile gaming stations that provide the chance for fans to play "PGA TOUR 2K25," the newest edition of the hit video game franchise.
Cosm opened doors to its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, in July 2024, and second venue in Dallas at The Colony’s Grandscape in August 2024. Last year the company announced its third location will be in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards, and its fourth venue will be located in downtown Detroit, adjacent to Campus Martius.
Tickets to experience THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at Cosm can be purchased now on Cosm.com or via Cosm’s fully integrated app, which is available in the App Store and on the Google Play Store.