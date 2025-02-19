Cosm, PGA TOUR announce collaboration to deliver THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP in shared reality

Set for March 11-16, 2025, THE PLAYERS Championship – presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Comcast Business – annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Fans in Los Angeles and Dallas, however, will be able to experience the PGA TOUR’s flagship event at Cosm’s venues – featuring large-scale 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes that bridge the virtual and physical worlds – which will transport guests to the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, delivering the feeling and energy of the game’s most famous three-hole stretch, as the world’s best golfers compete on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course – highlighted by the iconic island green. Cosm’s broadcast will feature never-before-utilized camera positions on these legendary holes, creating an unparalleled viewing experience.