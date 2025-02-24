PGA TOUR, Dream Finders Homes announce extension of marketing partnership
Dream Finders Homes has served as the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR since 2022
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA TOUR and Dream Finders Homes announced a multi-year extension of their marketing partnership, continuing Dream Finders Homes’ designation as the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The extended agreement, through 2031, gives Dream Finders Homes an active presence at events across the PGA TOUR season as its homebuilding operations expand into new and existing markets. Additionally, the partnership will feature an enhanced hosting program at the PGA TOUR's flagship tournament in Dream Finders Homes’ hometown, THE PLAYERS Championship presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Comcast Business.
“The PGA TOUR is excited to continue our relationship with Dream Finders Homes into the next decade, as we remain committed to introducing their exceptional brand to our fans and the communities in which we play,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “As a fellow Northeast Florida-based organization, we have greatly enjoyed our early partnership with Dream Finders Homes and are eager to see their expanded presence throughout our season align with the continued growth of their company.”
The extended partnership enables Dream Finders Homes to continue sponsoring the weekly social franchise “Moving Day” campaign on PGA TOUR social and digital properties, highlighting players who have made the biggest moves up the leaderboard on Saturdays at PGA TOUR events.
Additionally, the company will further its collaboration with players on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, including Ben Kohles, Andrew Novak and PGA TOUR University graduates Ricky Castillo and Nick Gabrelcik.
“At Dream Finders Homes, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR, an organization that shares our dedication to excellence and community,” said Patrick Zalupski, founder and CEO of Dream Finders Homes. “As we continue to expand our footprint nationwide, this collaboration allows us to connect with fans and homeowners in meaningful ways. We look forward to building on this incredible relationship and supporting the game of golf for years to come.”
For nearly two decades, Dream Finders Homes has consistently been one of the fastest growing homebuilders in the nation, with operations spanning 10 states and continuing to expand across the country.