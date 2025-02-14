CONECTD GOLF, PGA TOUR aim to bring 'connected putting' to golfers everywhere

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – CONECTD GOLF, a pioneer in embedded technology for connected sports hardware, announces a strategic investment from the PGA TOUR. The partnership seeks to bring transformative data analytics and insights to one of the most important parts of the game – putting. In conjunction with this investment, CONECTD GOLF has also been designated “Official Putting Technology of the PGA TOUR.” While data-driven insights have revolutionized many aspects of sport, putting science has been more narrowly adopted, and most golfers currently rely more on intuition, feel, and trial-and-error techniques. CONECTD GOLF seeks to change this paradigm by working with golf OEMs to embed its technology inside the golf putter, thereby unlocking the stroke motion data and analysis for all players.