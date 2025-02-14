CONECTD GOLF, PGA TOUR aim to bring 'connected putting' to golfers everywhere
2 Min Read
CONECTD GOLF seeks to provide amateur golfers with access to putting stroke data and analytics that is currently available only at select golf instructional facilities. (Courtesy CONECTD GOLF)
PGA TOUR investing in CONECTD Sports Holdings to accelerate collaboration across the golf ecosystem and enable golfers of all skill levels to benefit from new putting technology
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – CONECTD GOLF, a pioneer in embedded technology for connected sports hardware, announces a strategic investment from the PGA TOUR. The partnership seeks to bring transformative data analytics and insights to one of the most important parts of the game – putting. In conjunction with this investment, CONECTD GOLF has also been designated “Official Putting Technology of the PGA TOUR.” While data-driven insights have revolutionized many aspects of sport, putting science has been more narrowly adopted, and most golfers currently rely more on intuition, feel, and trial-and-error techniques. CONECTD GOLF seeks to change this paradigm by working with golf OEMs to embed its technology inside the golf putter, thereby unlocking the stroke motion data and analysis for all players.
CONECTD GOLF seeks to provide amateur golfers with access to putting stroke data and analytics that is currently available only at select golf instructional facilities. “Our mission is to empower golfers with the same level of insights in putting that they have come to expect in other parts of their game,” said Antoine Delesvaux, CEO of CONECTD GOLF. “By providing real-time data – including face alignment, stroke path, impact dynamics and tempo – we aspire to help players refine their mechanics, save strokes, and enjoy the game even more.”
“As the PGA TOUR continues its investment in ShotLink powered by CDW to capture real-time data at PGA TOUR tournaments, we believe all golfers would benefit from enhanced data and analytics related to their own game,” said Lance Stover, SVP, new ventures at PGA TOUR.
“Our prior investment in Arccos Golf, Official Game Tracker of the PGA TOUR, and here with CONECTD GOLF, specific to putting technology, represent our commitment to making this a reality. ” CONECTD GOLF debuted its technology through LEMERLE Golf, a wholly owned subsidiary of CONECTD Sports Holdings. Recognized at the 2024 PGA Show for its innovation, LEMERLE’sconnected putter seamlessly integrates CONECTD’s advanced sensors, delivering accurate and actionable insights immediately to the player for game improvement while practicing.
Additionally, the screw-in sensor can be replaced by an equal weighted “dummy” module, thereby enabling players to play the putter with identical specs in competition. Strategically,
LEMERLE will focus its efforts on supporting touring professionals, top amateurs, and elite instructors, thereby providing continuous feedback to CONECTD GOLF as it refines its connected putter technology and pursues broader marketplace adoption.
“Our goal is for everyone – from touring professionals to aspiring amateurs and juniors to casual recreational golfers – to both enhance their understanding of putting and improve their individual performance,” said Stover. “While the technology is undoubtedly innovative and sleek, it’s really about connecting golfers/fans, coaches/instructors, and manufacturers/retailers on an element of the game that everyone, regardless of skill level, can experience and appreciate.”