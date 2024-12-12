Driving the Green: Dow and WM's collaboration to advance sustainability in golf

Both companies and their respective PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour tournaments work closely with the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf (GEO), a Scotland-based non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring, supporting and recognizing sustainability in and through golf around the world. The 2019 Dow Championship was the first-ever GEO Certified LPGA event, a certification it also received in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The 2017 WM Phoenix Open was the first GEO Certified PGA TOUR event and has been awarded GEO certification each year since. GEO continues to work collaboratively to help the sport embrace environmental and social issues and has become widely acclaimed for its role in fostering nature, conserving resources and building healthy communities, which are key tenets shared by Dow and WM.