The Ophelia Project named 2024 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year
2 Min Read
The American Express beneficiary to receive $30,000 grant
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Thursday that the Ophelia Project, a non-profit beneficiary of The American Express, has been named the 2024 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year. The organization was recently surprised with the honor during the tournament’s annual Community Impact Celebration.
Part of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation, the Ophelia Project is a comprehensive, five-year mentoring program that provides a supportive environment, training and education for 300 to 400 girls annually in grades eight through 12. Volunteer mentors help girls stay in school, develop positive values, increase self-esteem, graduate on time with college or career plans, and pursue paths to a brighter future.
Originally based in Erie, Pennsylvania, the Ophelia Project’s Palm Desert, California, location has served as its national headquarters since 2014. To date, 5,400 girls have completed the program, achieving an impressive 100% graduation rate.
“We are truly honored and overwhelmed with gratitude to be selected by the PGA TOUR as its Charity of the Year," said Peter Sturgeon, President and CEO of the Ophelia Project. “This prestigious honor will enable us to provide deserving teenage girls in the Coachella Valley with the mentorship they need to complete high school, pursue higher education and embark on a successful career.”
The Charity of the Year award comes with a $30,000 grant from the PGA TOUR, which will go towards helping support mentorship programs for local, middle, and high school-aged girls.
The Impact Through Golf Foundation, the tournament’s charitable foundation, selects deserving local charities each year to receive impactful donations from The American Express. The Ophelia Project was among 16 charities chosen to receive a share of over $1 million from the 2024 tournament.
Since 1960, The American Express has contributed more than $66 million to Coachella Valley-based nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, education, youth and family support, DEI and capital improvement and aiding those experiencing homelessness.
“To have one of our local non-profits chosen by the PGA TOUR as its Charity of the Year is incredibly fulfilling and inspiring,” said Frank Marzano, chairman of the Impact Through Golf Foundation. “The Ophelia Project has made a significant impact on this community through its efforts to empower and support young girls, and this national recognition validates the importance of its work here in the Coachella Valley.”
With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually, the PGA TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.
The American Express, won in 2024 by Nick Dunlap, will be held Jan. 16-19, 2025, at PGA West – La Quinta Country Club.