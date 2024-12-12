Ken Hoffman honored as 2024 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year
Receives $10,000 from PGA TOUR to donate to The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla – Ken Hoffman, a volunteer with more than 45 years at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, was selected as the 2024 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $10,000 to the charity of Hoffman’s choosing – The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, the primary beneficiary of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Hoffman has been a volunteer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard since 1979, initially serving with the Status Board committee. After many years of chairing several committees, Hoffman served as a member of the Volunteer Executive Board for eight years before becoming the Volunteer General Chairman in 2017 and 2018. While previous chairmen retired after their term, Hoffman continued to support multiple areas of the tournament and was invited to serve on the Volunteer Executive Leadership Team (VELT) where he oversees the Scoring committees.
“Ken’s impact on the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard has been undeniable,” said Drew Donovan, executive director of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. “Ken inspires us every day to keep pressing and doing the best we can for this event. We’re excited the rest of the PGA TOUR is inspired by Ken and chose him as the 2024 Volunteer of the Year.”
PGA TOUR tournaments would not be possible without the support of volunteers, who not only help events operate with unsurpassed guest service, but also contribute to the overall charitable impact. With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually demonstrating the PGA TOUR Volunteer Service Excellence priority standards of safety, competition and hospitality, the TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.
“I am honored to be selected as the 2024 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year,” said Hoffman. “Thank you to the PGA TOUR selection committee, including Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard staff and board members, and to the thousands of tournament volunteers who have walked beside me throughout my upcoming 46th year as a volunteer.”
The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation was created to honor its namesakes’ legacy in the game of golf and beyond, including in philanthropy. Committed to children’s health, youth character development and nature-focused wellness, the Foundation and tournament support numerous important efforts, including the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando; redevelopment of the city’s Lake Lorna Doone Park; the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Mr. Palmer’s hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; and numerous other efforts nationwide.
“Thank you to the volunteers throughout the years who have continued to support Arnie’s Army and associated charities which have benefitted thousands of women and babies in the Orlando area,” said Hoffman. “My first tour of the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando stole my heart and continues to this day. Observing a preemie baby in an incubator is eye awakening, no less astonishing and lifesaving.”
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, won by Scottie Scheffler in 2024, will be played March 6-9, 2025 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge.