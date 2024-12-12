Ken Hoffman honored as 2024 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year

PGA TOUR tournaments would not be possible without the support of volunteers, who not only help events operate with unsurpassed guest service, but also contribute to the overall charitable impact. With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually demonstrating the PGA TOUR Volunteer Service Excellence priority standards of safety, competition and hospitality, the TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.