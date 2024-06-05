ISCO named title sponsor of Kentucky’s ISCO Championship
2 Min Read
A general view of the ninth green during the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 16, 2023 in United States. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Kentucky-based ISCO Industries agrees to multi-year deal to host FedExCup event
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that ISCO Industries, a total piping solutions provider, will assume title sponsorship through 2027 of the ISCO Championship, which will be played at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, July 8-14.
“As a proud company based in the Bluegrass State, ISCO Industries has stepped up to further elevate the ISCO Championship in the Kentucky community," said PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis. "The PGA TOUR and DP World Tour look forward to introducing ISCO to its players and fans at the ISCO Championship later this year."
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, ISCO Industries is a total piping solutions supplier with more than 35 facilities in the United States and Canada. ISCO offers custom high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fabrication and sells a wide variety of HDPE piping materials and solutions for various applications worldwide.
"We are incredibly proud to step forward as the title sponsor of Kentucky's sole PGA TOUR event,” said ISCO CEO Jimmy Kirchdorfer. “This partnership embodies our commitment to excellence and community engagement. As a Kentucky-based company with deep roots in the region, we are thrilled to support this event and contribute to the growth of golf in our home state. We look forward to an exciting tournament and extending our Kentucky hospitality to players and visitors from around the world."
The ISCO Championship debuted on the PGA TOUR in 2015 and has been played at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club since 2018. As part of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the ISCO Championship features a field of 156 players including 50 players from the DP World Tour with the winner receiving benefits on each Tour.
All four rounds of the ISCO Championship will be televised on Golf Channel. The tournament will carry a purse of $4 million and award 300 FedExCup points to the champion. In 2023, rookie Vincent Norrman claimed his first PGA TOUR victory after winning in a playoff over Nathan Kimsey, a DP World Tour player making his first career PGA TOUR start. Previous winners of the ISCO Championship include Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power, Jim Herman, Troy Merritt, Grayson Murray, Aaron Baddeley and Scott Piercy.