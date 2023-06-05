John Deere extends title sponsorship of John Deere Classic
3 Min Read
Tournament builds upon 25 years of support from John Deere as title sponsor
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida and SILVIS, Illinois – The PGA TOUR, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and the Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation announced today that John Deere has signed a multi-year extension as the title sponsor of the John Deere Classic. The announcement was made at the tournament’s annual media day at TPC Deere Run.
John Deere is one of the PGA TOUR’s longest running title sponsors dating back to 1998.
“We would like to express our gratitude to John Deere for its continued support of the PGA TOUR and the John Deere Classic,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The John Deere Classic is a signature example of one of the PGA TOUR’s most engaged communities coming together to achieve great things. As title sponsor, John Deere has gone above and beyond to help create an outstanding experience for our players and golf fans, while making a lasting impact with local nonprofits.”
Since the tournament’s inception in 1971, the John Deere Classic has helped raise $159.57 million for charity, 98 percent of which has been raised since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998. Last year, the John Deere Classic delivered a tournament record $13.9 million to 481 organizations through its Birdies for Charity program.
“For our company, and for the hundreds of John Deere employees and retirees who volunteer their time to make this such a great event for the fans and the players, the John Deere Classic is much more than just another stop on the PGA TOUR. It helps us connect with our global customers and make a positive contribution to the quality of life in our local community,” said John C. May, John Deere chairman and CEO. “Our relationship with the TOUR has been extremely productive. We look forward to working together to elevate the experience and impact of the John Deere Classic for the players, fans and community members.”
The John Deere Classic moved to its current home at TPC Deere Run in 2000 and features winners that include Steve Stricker (2009-11), Jordan Spieth (2013, 2015) and Zach Johnson (2012). Last year, J.T. Poston earned the second PGA TOUR title of his career, leading wire-to-wire in a three-stroke win over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.
The agreement includes sponsorship of the John Deere Classic and a continuance of John Deere’s Official Marketing Partner program. Deere retains its designation as Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the PGA TOUR, Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the TPC Network, Official Utility Vehicle of the PGA TOUR, Official Mower of the PGA TOUR, Official Tractor of the PGA TOUR and Official Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company.
The John Deere Classic has earned multiple PGA TOUR awards throughout its history, including PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year in 2016. The annual stop in Silvis, Illinois, has also been honored multiple times for both Best Title Sponsor Integration and Most Engaged Community.
The 2023 tournament will be held July 6-9 at TPC Deere Run and will be televised domestically on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel/Peacock and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.