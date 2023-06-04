Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Viktor Hovland won his fourth PGA TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff. Here are the clubs he used.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
7-wood: Ping G430 Max (20.5 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid DI 85 X, KBS Tour-V 120 X
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X (50-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype
Grip: Winn
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC