20H AGO

Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Viktor Hovland won his fourth PGA TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff. Here are the clubs he used.

    Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4)

    Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

    7-wood: Ping G430 Max (20.5 degrees @18.75)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

    Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)

    Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid DI 85 X, KBS Tour-V 120 X

    Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)

    Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X (50-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)

    Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype

    Grip: Winn

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

